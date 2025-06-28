Is there a more unlikely television star than Larry David? After struggling through the standup circuit before a famously failed stint on "Saturday Night Live" (preceded by a job on ABC's "SNL" knockoff, "Fridays"), he skyrocketed to success as one of the co-creators of "Seinfeld," brining his singular brand of acidic humor to prime time. Yet that was just a warm-up for the fame he would achieve with the role he was born to play – himself — on "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Originally conceived as a one-off HBO special, it morphed into a 12-season series based around life's minor inconveniences, with David becoming the patron saint of the aggrieved.

The premise is deceptively simple: Larry David plays a version of himself, living off his "Seinfeld" millions in Los Angeles. He goes about his day getting into petty arguments over minutiae, causing problems for his wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), his manager Jeff (Jeff Garlin), Jeff's wife Susie (Susie Essman), his housemate Leon (J. B. Smoove), his best friend Richard Lewis, and his nemesis, Ted Danson.

Though largely improvised and shot in a mockumentary style, each episode is a model of storytelling ingenuity, with seemingly insignificant plot points tying together in the end. Through it all, Larry defiantly refuses to change, remaining just as misanthropic as he always was — and we wouldn't have it any other way. Here are the 15 best episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," ranked, based on IMDb ratings, fan rankings, and the author's own knowledge of the series.