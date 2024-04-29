What Happened To Michael J. Fox? The Actor's Health Issues, Explained
Michael J. Fox was one of the hottest stars in Hollywood during the 1980s and '90s, renowned for hit movies such as the "Back to the Future" franchise, "Teen Wolf," "Casualties of War," and more. However, the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, aged 29, and the symptoms forced him to accept fewer roles as time went on.
Parkinson's disease affects millions of people around the world, and each person's symptoms are different. Fox's early experiences included twitching and soreness, but he doesn't know what caused him to develop the disease. "I could've hit my head. I could've drank too much at a certain developmental period. Most likely, I think, is that I was exposed to some kind of chemical. What we say is that genetics loads the gun and environment pulls the trigger," he told "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2023.
Despite being diagnosed in 1991, Fox didn't go public with his Parkinson's disease until 1998. He continued to work during that period, but he struggled to accept his condition and turned to alcohol to cope with the experience.
Michael J. Fox's wife saved him from alcoholism
Some of Michael J. Fox's best on-screen roles happened after his diagnosis. Despite remaining active as a performer, however, his personal life was affected by depression and alcoholism. While speaking to ABC News in 2002, Fox got candid about his experiences, revealing that his alcohol intake decreased overall after his diagnosis, but what he did consume had more of a visible effect on him. However, an eye-opening conversation with his wife, Tracy Pollan, enabled him to accept his condition and deal with it more positively.
"She was basically saying, 'Is this going to be your reaction to this?' And I sensed that I needed to have a different reaction to it. That this was not the way to deal with this," Fox recalled. The "Back to the Future" star also noted that he wishes he had chosen something better for his final drink, as he had a light beer he wasn't the biggest fan of.
Fox hasn't lost his sense of humor, and he doesn't view Parkinson's disease as something people should pity him for. Furthermore, he's used his platform and resources to try to find a cure for the illness.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Fox doesn't want sympathy for having Parkinson's disease
Scientists and doctors have yet to find a cure for Parkinson's disease, but Michael J. Fox is helping them try. He set up the Michael J. Fox Foundation for this exact purpose, and the organization funded research that enables doctors to detect the disease before symptoms arise. While this isn't the ultimate solution to curing the disease, it's a big step forward.
From a more personal standpoint, Fox does not want to be viewed as a hero because of Parkinson's disease. He told The Guardian in February 2024, "It just is what it is. It didn't defeat me. I wish it was a heroic thing. I'm not saying: 'Yeah! Bring it, bring it!' I hate it. It sucks. It's a piece of s**t. It's tough to get up in the morning and keep going. But I have a beautiful family and this office with trophies."
Even though he's mostly retired from his craft, Michael J. Fox says he would return to acting under certain conditions. That might happen sooner rather than later, too, as he's set to voice a character in the upcoming animated movie "The Magic 7," whose cast includes Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.
For more information about the actor, check out the untold truth of Michael J. Fox.