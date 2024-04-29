What Happened To Michael J. Fox? The Actor's Health Issues, Explained

Michael J. Fox was one of the hottest stars in Hollywood during the 1980s and '90s, renowned for hit movies such as the "Back to the Future" franchise, "Teen Wolf," "Casualties of War," and more. However, the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, aged 29, and the symptoms forced him to accept fewer roles as time went on.

Parkinson's disease affects millions of people around the world, and each person's symptoms are different. Fox's early experiences included twitching and soreness, but he doesn't know what caused him to develop the disease. "I could've hit my head. I could've drank too much at a certain developmental period. Most likely, I think, is that I was exposed to some kind of chemical. What we say is that genetics loads the gun and environment pulls the trigger," he told "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2023.

Despite being diagnosed in 1991, Fox didn't go public with his Parkinson's disease until 1998. He continued to work during that period, but he struggled to accept his condition and turned to alcohol to cope with the experience.