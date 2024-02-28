Why Richard Lewis Hated Larry David Before Curb Your Enthusiasm

When comedian Richard Lewis passed away at the age of 76 on February 27, 2024, from a heart attack, the world stopped and mourned. Viewers might turn toward "Curb Your Enthusiasm," one of Lewis' final projects, which is currently airing out its final season on HBO, to witness his last few performances. And when they do, they should remember one thing — not only were Lewis and Larry David born days apart, but they also unknowingly indulged in a rivalry that went back decades.

Lewis told Confidenti@l at the American Masters "Mel Brooks: Make a Noise" event in Los Angeles in 2013 (via New York Daily News) that he and David went to the same summer camp as youths — and didn't get on at all. "I hated his guts. He was a gangly, obnoxious jerk. I hated him. He hated me. We had fistfights, I beamed him," he said. Time and fate would separate them. But they would reunite as adults on the comedy circuit and come to admire each other — at least until Lewis suddenly realized the truth while hanging out with David one evening.

"At the end of one night I looked and he scared me. It was like a Roman Polanski moment, and I said there's something about you that's satanic. And Larry gets very nervous and shaky. Then we retraced our childhood, and we realized we went to the same camp and that we were the same people — Richard Lewis and Larry David — who despised each other. Then we almost had a fistfight in the club."

Thankfully, David didn't do something terrible in the manner of his fictional counterpart. Instead, a friendship and comedic collaboration would form. It's one that David is already clearly mourning.