Whatever Happened To Quentin Tarantino's The Movie Critic?

Through his blending of genres, Quentin Tarantino has become one of the most significant filmmakers of the modern era, going back to his debut feature film "Reservoir Dogs" in 1992. He played an integral role in the '90s resurgence of auteur directors being handed sizable control over their projects with hefty budgets, putting him alongside the likes of Wes Anderson, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Darren Aronofsky.

Tarantino certainly has a signature style that couples quick, pop culture-laden dialogue and gratuitous violence. His films, including "Pulp Fiction," "Inglourious Basterds," and "Django Unchained," have resulted in copious Oscar nominations (and several wins). And for a while, it looked like we had a good idea of what his next film would be — "The Movie Critic." Looper reported on it back in 2023, with production on the film expected to begin later that year. Of course, we're a ways away from 2023 at this point, and the movie didn't start filming that year. And now, it's not happening at all — at least not in the way we were first anticipating.

Why was Quentin Tarantino's "The Movie Critic" so important within the larger context of his filmography? What will he actually work on next? Tarantino's one of the most prolific filmmakers of all time, so it seems weird he'd just cast a movie to the wayside. But after we dig deep into this story, you may realize it's not all that strange at all.