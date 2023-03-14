Quentin Tarantino's Final Film Expected To Begin Production In Fall 2023

The Hollywood story of Quentin Tarantino is one marked by widespread praise and success of all varieties. Through efforts like "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," and "Jackie Brown," he has become one of the most prosperous directors in the history of the business. Tarantino has made big money at the box office, received glowing endorsements from critics, and won numerous awards — all while making the films he's wanted to make. Of course, like any good story, Tarantino's tale of silver screen dominance is seemingly on the verge of coming to its conclusion.

Following up on the 2019 hit "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has his sights set on his 10th and final feature. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on March 14, 2023, the famed director's last movie is expected to enter production in the fall of this year. His script, currently titled "The Movie Critic," is reportedly set in Los Angeles, California, in the late 1970s and will follow a female lead. THR speculates that the movie could be about the late critic Pauline Kael, but this remains unconfirmed as of this writing. A cast, studio, and release date have yet to be announced.

With the release of "The Movie Critic" will come the end of an era in film history. Quentin Tarantino has become one of the biggest directors out there, and he has long voiced his desire to go out on top.