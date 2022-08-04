Quentin Tarantino Has Strong Feelings About Top Gun: Maverick

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Quentin Tarantino shared some strong feelings about "Top Gun: Maverick" when he said, "I f***ing love Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic." Tarantino went on to explain how he thought he might never see another movie like "Top Gun: Maverick" again and continued to praise director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise for their good work. "The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame," he said. "It was almost in every decision. It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision Tom [Cruise] made on the film. It's the closest we're ever going get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie, and it was a f***ing terrific one."

Tarantino was referring to the late Tony Scott, who directed the original "Top Gun" film that came out in 1986. Considering the popularity of the original, Kosinski had a daunting task in front of him with "Top Gun: Maverick." The success of "Top Gun: Maverick" has made it the highest-grossing film of Cruise's career, bringing in around $1.3 billion at the box office. By now, it seems as if there isn't even one downside to "Top Gun: Maverick" as it continues to impress both critics and audiences alike, including those who are a part of the filmmaking community.