Quentin Tarantino's Upcoming Movie Isn't About A Famous Movie Critic After All

Quentin Tarantino's upcoming tenth film, currently titled "The Movie Critic," was supposedly about Pauline Kael — but it's about a lesser known critic with a much shadier reputation.

Speaking exclusively to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye during the Cannes Film Festival, Tarantino said that "The Movie Critic" is not about Kael, the famous New Yorker critic who defined a generation, but a... guy who wrote for a pornographic magazine.

According to Tarantino, the movie is set in 1977 in California "and is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." This happens to have a personal connection to Tarantino's own life; as a teenager, he had a job loading vending machines with said pornographic magazines and collecting the quarters: "All the other stuff was too skanky to read but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page."