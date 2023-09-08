Quentin Tarantino's Final Movie Scores Massive Win: Is Box Office Triumph Assured?

With a $20 million tax subsidy, there's a chance that Quentin Tarantino's tenth (and supposedly final) film could rule at the box office.

When it comes to the biggest directors in the world, chances are that Tarantino will be mentioned in the same breath as Christopher Nolan or Martin Scorsese — all directors who are IP in and of themselves. With a worldwide audience and a knack for out-of-leftfield stories, Tarantino is one of the most celebrated contemporary filmmakers. And, if things go his way, the "Pulp Fiction" director will be retiring pretty darn soon.

For years, Tarantino, who last treated audiences to "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" in 2019, has been saying that his cinematic career will wrap up with a tenth film. After years of delivering hits, his final film is ready to enter production. Titled "The Movie Critic," Tarantino's latest is based on a real-life film critic who wrote for a pornographic magazine in the '70s. While details on the production are slim, Tarantino did provide information on what the critic was like (without revealing their identity) in a chat with Deadline. "He was as cynical as hell," the "Django Unchained" filmmaker shared. "He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his [expletive] was really funny. He was as rude as hell."

While production on "The Movie Critic" hasn't started, Tarantino's latest is set to receive a $20.2 million tax subsidy from The California Film Commission, per The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet says that the film will generate around $128.4 million in qualified in-state funding. While it's unclear what a final budget looks like for "The Movie Critic," it's clear that a decent amount of faith is being put into Tarantino's final flick. But can it live up to the director's other box office successes?