Quentin Tarantino Just Stabbed Your Kill Bill Vol. 3 Dreams In The Heart
Director Quentin Tarantino has given moviegoers some truly stellar films throughout his Hollywood career, with some reaching a particularly high level of popularity. Alongside the likes of "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds" in this elite class is "Kill Bill" as well as its sequel, "Kill Bill Vol. 2." The Uma Thurman-led action flicks have both maintained and grown their collective fan following over the years as they've taken a special place of pop culture prominence. In fact, some are still holding out hope that "Kill Bill Vol. 3" could become a viewable reality.
Sadly, fans will get no such film.
Speaking with DeMorgen, the famed auteur made it abundantly clear that a third installment in the "Kill Bill" series isn't on the table at this point in his career. "I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s," Tarantino told the publication. It doesn't get much more honest than that. As he mentions in his response, his next feature, "The Movie Critic," will indeed be his last, rounding off his directorial efforts with a solid 10 total features (the two "Kill Bill" movies are considered one unified project), leaving no room for "Kill Bill Vol. 3."
Even though we won't get one last chapter in the "Kill Bill" story, at least Tarantino fans can look forward to "The Movie Critic."
Tarantino looks to end his career on a high note with The Movie Critic, not Kill Bill Vol. 3
For some time now, Quentin Tarantino has maintained that his goal is to direct 10 films only, and while he has discussed the possibility of a third cinematic outing for Uma Thurman's Bride before, evidently, he doesn't plan to wrap things up with "Kill Bill Vol. 3." Rather, he seeks to give that honor to a film he's dubbed "The Movie Critic": a story that was initially theorized to be loosely based on real-life film critic Pauline Kael, though this doesn't seem to be the case. We do know that the movie takes place in 1977 California.
At the time of this writing, it's unknown who will star in "The Movie Critic," so time will tell if Tarantino will seek out an entirely new cast, look to frequent collaborators to fill the cast list, or go for a mix of both. As far as the lead goes, Tarantino shared with Deadline, "I haven't decided yet but it's going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark. It'll definitely be a new leading man for me." Surely more information about the cast and story will come to light now that production is soon to begin.
"The Movie Critic" lacks a release date as of the time of publication.