Quentin Tarantino Just Stabbed Your Kill Bill Vol. 3 Dreams In The Heart

Director Quentin Tarantino has given moviegoers some truly stellar films throughout his Hollywood career, with some reaching a particularly high level of popularity. Alongside the likes of "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds" in this elite class is "Kill Bill" as well as its sequel, "Kill Bill Vol. 2." The Uma Thurman-led action flicks have both maintained and grown their collective fan following over the years as they've taken a special place of pop culture prominence. In fact, some are still holding out hope that "Kill Bill Vol. 3" could become a viewable reality.

Sadly, fans will get no such film.

Speaking with DeMorgen, the famed auteur made it abundantly clear that a third installment in the "Kill Bill" series isn't on the table at this point in his career. "I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s," Tarantino told the publication. It doesn't get much more honest than that. As he mentions in his response, his next feature, "The Movie Critic," will indeed be his last, rounding off his directorial efforts with a solid 10 total features (the two "Kill Bill" movies are considered one unified project), leaving no room for "Kill Bill Vol. 3."

Even though we won't get one last chapter in the "Kill Bill" story, at least Tarantino fans can look forward to "The Movie Critic."