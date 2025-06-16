12 Directors That Actors Hated Working With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Movie directors are often the unseen heroes of cinema, as their films rarely feature them outside of their names in the credits. Still, directors are incredibly important to filmmaking as they direct all of the action that ultimately winds up on screen. They're in charge of everything from the production budget to assigning various tasks and telling the talent what to do in a given scene.

A truly hands-on director can be a good thing, but it can also drive actors nuts trying to fulfill the wishes of a micromanaging boss. Indeed, some of the greatest directors to ever yell "action" were difficult to work for, and some were effectively impossible. These are the directors whose fastidiousness requires perfection that's largely unachievable outside of whatever they're imagining at the time. The directors who require a scene to be shot dozens of times — one take after the other — because a hair was out of place make the list.

To be fair, there are dozens of directors who actors have worked with and expressed no desire to do so again. But of those directors, only a handful of names — whether intentionally or not — have made actors' lives truly miserable enough to find themselves mentioned in this article. These specific filmmakers are all excellent at their craft, but they pushed their talent to the breaking point, ensuring they earned a reputation for being someone actors hate working with.