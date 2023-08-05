Times Directors Brutally Crossed The Line For The Sake Of A Scene

There's a skill that all actors possess, and while some are much better at it than others, it's universal: they act. This means that you can take an actor and place them into a scene, and they'll pretend they're scared, aroused, angry, or whatever a scene requires. This is true of all people in the profession, so when a director decides that they need to go above and beyond to evoke more from their actors, people take notice.

Unfortunately, this often results in some performers having a terrible time on set, and, as you'll see, it primarily impacts women. Sure, there's the occasional extra step a director will take for their male actors, but a disturbing number of directors tend to cross the line for a scene when a female actor is the subject. That said, the film industry has a checkered past (and present) when it comes to misogyny, and those who bear the brunt of it haven't all remained quiet.

When a director, even one we hold in high regard, pushes things beyond the reasonable or expected, they may get the scene they want, but at the cost of anyone involved. Numerous permanent injuries, mental anguish, and other traumatic experiences have befallen actors in such instances. Some of the lengths directors have gone to in order to get everything "just right" may surprise you.