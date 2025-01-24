The 10 Best Wes Anderson Movies Ranked

The internet has a bad habit of boiling down Wes Anderson's works to a couple of surface-level visuals or terrible A.I.-generated "parodies" of his work. In reality, Anderson's filmography is far more complicated than just characters staring down the camera or colorful sets. This filmmaker is a master of many things, but he's especially graceful in imbuing fanciful visuals with raw examinations of everyday life's greatest struggles. Whether it's a stop-motion fox or the Tenenbaum family, Anderson's characters grapple with genuinely tremendous internal obstacles, such as self-hatred, jagged familial dynamics, or trauma from war. The unforgettable idiosyncratic visuals of his works suggest that turmoil and angst can exist anywhere, even in an "Isle of Dogs" or "Grand Budapest Hotel."

There are many ways to appreciate this director's endless accomplishments, including finding the virtues in even Wes Anderson's "worst" film. One especially stimulating way, though, is to absorb his ten greatest motion pictures. Looking at these ten movies, ranked below from "worst" to best, one begins to appreciate how versatile Anderson truly is as a director. Recurring themes, visual motifs, and pop culture fascinations do seep into his work, like with any other auteur. However, these ten outstanding films especially encapsulate the balance of comedy and vulnerability that makes his works so special in the history of cinema. Settle for the internet's half-hearted vision of what Wes Anderson features "look like" if you dare. His ten best movies far more interestingly dive into why the world's obsessed with this man's filmography.