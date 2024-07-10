The Joss Whedon Abuse Controversy, Explained

As the creator of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and its spin-off series "Angel," Joss Whedon became a household name for many a television viewer in the late '90s and early 2000s. His star continued to rise in the years that followed, as he would helm the first two "Avengers" films, and later switch cinematic universes as he took over from Zack Snyder as the director of "Justice League" — a critical and commercial flop that ultimately cost Warner Bros. $370 million to make. But that's not the reason per se why Whedon has become so notorious in recent years, as he has faced a litany of unsavory allegations from actors and crew members he worked with on various projects.

These accusations painted Whedon in a completely new light, as the man once known for his progressive ideals and ties to feminism was exposed as a verbally abusive individual who wasn't above throwing caustic comments at his cast and crew or taking advantage of the power he had behind the scenes. It didn't help either that he made patronizing and offensive remarks about some of the actors who complained about his behavior while responding to the allegations.

How did a once-solid reputation get tarnished so badly, and what exactly was the director accused of? Here's a look back at the Joss Whedon abuse controversy and his response to the backlash against him.