Werner Herzog Wanted To Murder One Of His Stars & Even Threatened To Shoot Him

The relationship between Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski involves one of the most legendary behind-the-scenes battles in filmmaking history. Together, they made five films, including some of Herzog's most beloved works, "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" and "Fitzcarraldo." But between them raged a fierce feud. Kinski was an intense, eccentric egomaniac, prone to fits of rage and outbursts of violence on set. While shooting "Aguirre," he attacked an extra with a real sword and later opened fire on a hut containing cast and crew, shooting three bullets through the wall and blowing off the middle finger of another extra.

Herzog took a big risk casting Kinski in "Aguirre," and they clashed from day one. "[He] arrived here at our location as a derided, misunderstood Jesus," Herzog says in the documentary "My Best Fiend," a film about his and Kinski's relationship. Kinski had canceled a touring show in Germany to star in "Aguirre" — the show involved Kinski shouting and raving on-stage for hours, claiming to be the son of God. "Often, it was difficult to talk to him because he answered like Jesus," Herzog says.

Near the end of filming, Kinski threatened to walk before Herzog intervened. "I was not armed," Herzog says in the documentary. "I went up to him and said, 'You can't do this.' ... He said, 'No, I'm leaving now.' And I told him that I had a rifle, and by the time he'd reach the next bend, there'd be eight bullets in his head and the ninth one would be [in] mine."