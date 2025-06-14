Every DCEU Post-Credits Scene That Hasn't Paid Off

Despite the clear potential for a DC-inspired cinematic universe from the start, the DC Extended Universe has been firmly dismantled by the upcoming DC Universe rebrand, brought to us by James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, back in 2013, Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" offered a daring take on Superman (Henry Cavill), promising a bright future for the DCEU.

But while the first installment of the franchise didn't contain a post- or mid-credits scene, later features continued to tease more aspects of this growing universe. The problem is, nearly every major post-credits sequence would either be forgotten about or ignored as the DCEU was constantly being retooled and restructured by the studio, with major shifts in tone and new creatives who strayed from Snyder's initial vision.

Whether you enjoyed the darker, more mature take on DC Comics' most iconic heroes and villains or prefer the more classical approach, there are plenty of DCEU teases that will never be properly paid off. For fans of the decade-long franchise, that's probably a tough blow. Wherever you fall on the DCEU as a whole, the franchise could have been something great if Warner Bros. had committed to the original vision the same way that Marvel did with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before we turn to a brand-new DC Universe, let's take a step back and reflect on the failures of the DCEU, including mid- or post-credits sequences that never quite paid off.