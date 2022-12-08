The Michael Keaton Solo Batman Project That Was Reportedly Scrapped

The year was 1989, and Warner Bros. was more than ready to give Batman another trip to the movies. Unlike the previous incarnation, brought to life by the late great Adam West, this version would be much darker, serious, and mysterious. Michael Keaton was selected to portray the "Caped Crusader," going one-on-one against Jack Nicholson's Joker under the direction of Tim Burton. Simply titled "Batman," this feature would revolutionize the comic book movie genre, rake in mountains of cash for all involved, and prove that there was more to Keaton than comedy.

Due to the success of "Batman," Keaton got to don the hard rubber cowl once again in 1992 via "Batman Returns" — a controversial sequel that derailed Burton's time as a Batman director and served as Keaton's unexpected swan song. In the decades that followed, Keaton never shied away from reminding folks that he is and forever will be Batman, but it seemed unlikely he'd ever get to take on the role again. That is, until it came to light in the early years of the 2020s that he'd reprise his role in several DC features, such as "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and the now-canceled "Batgirl."

As it turns out, these cameos weren't all Michael Keaton's rendition of Batman would have to sink his teeth into. He was also reportedly in line for a movie all his own that has been unceremoniously scrapped.