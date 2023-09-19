Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Would Have Killed The DC Universe For Good

As this soap opera is unfolding, Lex Luthor is uniting his own Injustice League comprised of himself, Orm/Ocean Master, Black Manta, Doctor Poison, Captain Cold (who apparently would have been the villain in an early draft of "The Flash"), and the Riddler. The treatment implies Riddler would've been established in Ben Affleck's "Batman," though previous reporting confirmed the main villain was to be Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, who appeared at the ends of both "Justice League" cuts and is curiously absent here.

Batman tracks his old foe to the Canadian wilderness, where he learns that Luthor has enlisted the Riddler to decipher the Anti-Life Equation for him. Though he was successful, the knowledge has convinced the Bat-foe that all life is meaningless, a "truth" that Luthor plans to spread across the world in order to seize global control. The Riddler then kills himself in front of Batman for some reason (the Anti-Life Equation must give you the sixth sense of dramatic timing).

At a location called the Three Rivers (possibly the Canadian city), Luthor unites the three Mother Boxes and unwittingly summons Darkseid to Earth. Learning of this, Batman, Superman, and Lois meet at the Batcave before Superman abandons them to take on the evil New God. Before he leaves, he tells Bruce that Lois is "his world" (it's unclear if this is Superman or the "dead" Clark talking — even Harvey Dent would have trouble making sense of his characterization here). Lois and Bruce have an argument about the Injustice League (one of many vague spots throughout the movie), when Lois tells him he's "not the father" — revealing to the audience that they had begun sleeping together (contextually, it reads like she was cheating on Kal-El). And here's where things somehow get even messier.