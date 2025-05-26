You Season 5 Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "You" Season 5

Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg has said his last "Hello, you" to an attractive young woman, as "You" came to an end with Season 5. The show, which was initially broadcast on Lifetime but moved to Netflix for Season 2 onward, followed an obsessive man who loved to be in love. In fact, he loved it so much that he repeatedly found himself falling head over heels. Of course, if that came with a side of stalking and murder, what could Joe do to stop it? After all, he just wanted to protect the woman he loved at that moment, even if that meant doing some questionable things.

The fact that Joe quickly fell out of love with these women when the glow wore off, well, that was just a product of the fact that he had moved on to greener pastures. It wasn't his fault — or so he would have both himself and the audience believe. "You" was a five-season sensation that took us into the mindset of a very bad man. While Joe, and perhaps even some members of the audience, thought his actions were defendable, in the end, he simply had to go down. Here's what happened at the end of "You" Season 5.