How Penn Badgley Created Joe's Iconic Voice In Netflix's You

In a recent interview with Variety, Badgley revealed that he had still been working on his voiceover for well into the first season of "You." However, he had a firm vision for what he wanted to portray. "The way I came across the voice, it was episodes one through six of Season 1," Badgley explained. "From what I recall, I was trying to bring a level of comedy and levity to the voiceover that I think is still in there."

But there's also that certain quality to Joe's voice that makes the character even more compelling — a quality that Badgley perfectly describes. Naturally, Badgley explained that, as well. "I just tried to savor every single word, actually, and that's where that odd cadence and rhythm comes from, the sort of choppiness of it," he said.

Thankfully, fans can expect more of that odd and delightful choppiness when "You" Season 4 Part 2 comes to Netflix on March 9.