Penn Badgley On The Most Depressing Part Of Joe And Love's Relationship On You

While speaking with Buzzfeed, "You" star Penn Badgley revealed that he found the fact that Joe and Love eventually turn on one another to be quite surprising. In fact, he listed it as his most surprising plot line of the series. "I thought they were going to be like Bonnie and Clyde and then he wants to kill her immediately. Go figure," he explained.

Joe's relationship with Love is a complicated one from the start, and it only became more difficult with the reveal that both were capable of very diabolical things. Love finding that Joe is fixated on another woman eventually unravels everything the couple built together — even if most of it was basically a wishful facade. Joe's eventual turn against his wife ultimately leads to a resolution that is far from what Love imagined. Love's use of poison against her husband feels like a Shakespearean moment — his eventual betrayal with the very substances she cultivated all the more so.

Badgley did admit that Joe's hatred for Love made sense. Still, The actor found it upsetting that Joe would turn against Love after discovering her secret; he was hoping that the character's decisions would go in a very different direction.