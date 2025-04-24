You Season 5 Review: Penn Badgley Delivers, But The Final Season Falls Flat

In "You," the show that had its first season on Lifetime but quickly moved to Netflix for every subsequent season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is a trope of both love stories and tales of horror, both a white knight and the villain in a slasher tale — it just depends on how you look at him. In past seasons, he's managed to get young maidens to fall in love with him right up until they found out who he truly was, or alternatively, his eye drifted and he managed to find fault with the women he once loved obsessively so he could love someone else obsessively. Either way, it ended the same. That is, until Joe met Kate Galvin (Charlotte Richie) in Season 4 when he moved to London.

Kate hated Joe at first, but he soon won her over — and overcame his own demons — to tell her the truth about his past (mostly). We start the fifth and final season three years into their marriage, a marriage that Joe seems to have completely embraced along with their pledge to do good with all their (ahem, Kate's) money. But Joe has a way of giving in to his baser instincts, and even though he's managed to be good for a long time, when Kate asks him to kill Bob (Michael Dempsey), a member of her board of directors, how could he refuse?

Thus starts Season 5's tale of sex, manipulation, love, obsession, and murder. Though Kate unleashes Joe to start killing again to secure her place as CEO of the company that Kate's father founded (and Joe killed last season), she quickly balks at further murder. It turns out she feels guilty, but Joe feels fine, and he can't figure out why Kate doesn't want the same thing as he does. So he turns his attention to another love interest: Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a younger woman who shares his passion for books and appreciates a little chaos in her life.

However, the fifth season, more than others, is less interested in the psychology of Joe Goldberg and more interested in bringing him down. Thus, Bronte is ultimately positioned as the final girl in the series, much like the final girl in any slasher movie, as the show turns entirely to horror instead of the strange mix of horror and romance that marked other seasons. It's more straightforward but also less rewarding, and the show suffers for it.