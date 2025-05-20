Every Season Of Love Is Blind, Ranked From Worst To Best
"Love Is Blind" is one of Netflix's best reality dating series. It not only debuted at the perfect time but also offered a premise other dating shows like "The Bachelor" and "Love Island" didn't: what happens if you fall in love with someone without actually seeing them? It's a wholesome concept that's fun to watch on screen when done well. People go from talking through walls to becoming engaged and planning a wedding in a matter of weeks, forcing them to face obstacles from every direction and decide if they really will say "I do" at their wedding.
The series has become iconic for numerous reasons, from the gold wine glasses that serve a special purpose to an argument in a reunion special stemming from someone eating oranges. Even if you don't watch the show, chances are you've seen something about it on social media because of how far-reaching it's become. Former participants have even appeared on other Netflix shows, providing second chances at love and even more crossovers in the streamer's reality series universe.
With new seasons coming out every year, there is a clear hierarchy of which "Love Is Blind" seasons met or exceeded audience expectations and which missed the mark. From boring contestants to awkward drama, each season had something to offer, even if it was just how bad audiences thought it was. Here are all eight seasons, ranked from worst to best.
8. Season 5
Season 5 is easily the worst season of "Love Is Blind." Despite Lydia and Milton being one of the few couples that got married on the show and are still together, no one was rooting for them. Lydia being in the pods with her ex-boyfriend, Uche, smelled like interference and created a situation that wasn't fun to watch, especially when Lydia told Aaliyah about their past. It created a ton of drama and tense conversations, but not in the way reality fans enjoy.
Even putting the situation between Lydia, Milton, Uche, and Aaliyah aside, the season was frustrating for audiences. Watching Izzy and Stacey be on entirely different pages when it came to finances was laughable, and Johnie's emotional rollercoaster with Chris and Izzy, especially with the way Johnie and Stacey interacted in group settings, left a poor taste in everyone's mouth because they weren't fans of them. Ultimately, there was no one for audiences to cheer for.
Additionally, the season was plagued by what was happening off-camera. One pair was written out of the episodes in the editing process, which caused plenty of speculation among the fan base, especially since one-half of the couple, Renee, confirmed that they had made it to the altar, but she said no. Another unnamed couple went to Mexico with the others after the pods but did not appear at all in the show. They weren't even listed in the credits because the female contestant, Tran Dang, sued the production companies behind the series, citing alleged sexual assault from the fiancé she met in the pods, along with allegations of false imprisonment and negligence.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
7. Season 2
Technically, the second season of "Love Is Blind" had everything going for it. Because Season 1 aired at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it had a huge captive audience, so people were invested in the series and ready for more. The first season contained the perfect mixture of love, drama, and everything in between, so Season 2 was teed up for success ... so how did it end up being a bit of a fall from grace for the series?
While there were couples to celebrate and women to root for when it came to them saying "no" at the altar, the pairs who made it out of the pods found themselves having true arguments rather than just heated debates and discussions. It became awkward to watch after a while, making fans feel a bit of secondhand embarrassment. There was a love triangle in the season, but not even that managed to entertain audiences since they found Shayne, the man caught between two women in the pods, immensely unlikable.
But despite a second-season slump, it wasn't all bad. Season 2 had some strong stories for the women, including Deepti, who wasn't afraid to be herself and leave Shake at the altar – a win for her, especially since he continually expressed to anyone who would listen that he didn't find her physically attractive, which wasn't the point of the show. She recognized the red flags that were raised as they spent more time together outside of the pods, and she listened to her gut and walked away, making her storyline the saving grace of the season.
6. Season 8
"Love Is Blind" Season 8 suffers from the audience's complete disinterest in the male contestants. When Netflix announced the cast, it didn't take long for people in the Twin Cities area to start sharing stories about them across social media, including viral TikToks that shared previous experiences with them. It highlighted how small the dating scene really is in the area, which made people wonder which contestants already knew each other. Audiences were also quick to make jokes that all the men looked identical, effectively making a meme of the season.
None of that changed once the episodes started airing. As a whole, fans thought the season was incredibly boring to watch and that the feeling of drama and emotion they had come to love from "Love Is Blind" wasn't there. One Reddit user nailed it, calling most of the men "lame duds" and saying that "watching their interactions was like watching paint dry."
That isn't to say there was no drama at all, but it wasn't in the same vein that audiences had become accustomed to. Instead of couples breaking up in will-they-won't-they episodes after the pods, one of the significant breakups was related to shared values associated with politics, which many didn't want to see on a series they watch for fun. That dynamic, combined with most of the pairs feeling more like friends than budding romances, makes it one of the worst seasons of the show.
5. Season 7
While Season 7 may be as boring to some as Season 8, it did have a bit more going for it. Though only two of them made it to the altar, there were plenty of couples leaving the pods engaged. Rather than having several say "no" during the ceremonies, many broke up before their planned weddings, citing everything from communication issues to not believing their chosen partner was actually ready for marriage. These are pretty standard reasons to break up with someone, and while they are certainly important things to think about, it isn't what "Love Is Blind" fans are watching for.
Though Taylor and Garrett, one of the two couples from the season that married and the only one that's still together, help redeem Season 7 and give it a higher spot on this list, it polarizes the show's audience. Some argue it's one of the worst seasons because it felt like the "drama" was clearly manufactured by "Love Is Blind" production, whereas others think it was one of the most boring seasons out there because there wasn't enough of anything happening. The bottom line is, it was a pretty mediocre season, though not necessarily worse than Seasons 2, 5, or 8.
4. Season 3
Going straight from Season 2 to Season 4 would be a bit jarring, but the interim season of "Love Is Blind" is a strong middle-of-the-road offering because it gets the show back to what people want to see. After the disastrous ride that was Season 2, Season 3 offered a welcome change of pace and was a great building point for what Season 4 would become.
There were couples to cheer on, like Alexa and Brennon, as they said "I do," and others, like Zanab and Cole, who kept the audience constantly confused about whether they would make it to the wedding. Though the latter didn't get married, they were easily the most entertaining part of the reunion episode, especially after the topic of Zanab eating oranges resulted in two very different recollections of what that entailed. Each pair had their own dynamic, which provided a bit of something for everyone and stimulated conversation online over topics like whether Cole was ready for marriage.
The third season is also filled with a variety of different characters. Bartise gave everyone a laugh at how he viewed himself compared to other participants, whereas SK shocked fans with his decision at the altar. In the end, there were plenty of ups and downs that gave everyone something to watch and enjoy.
3. Season 6
"Love Is Blind" Season 6 took the series' drama to a new level. Sure, there were love triangles, short engagements, and awkward interactions, but this season was the first time it became obvious there were people who joined the show for clout rather than love. This raised tensions, as some were a bit more obvious about it than others, while also creating interesting dynamics as relationships quickly crumbled outside of the pods.
Audiences had someone to root against in Chelsea, who many didn't find compelling because of her personality, and several of her quotes created buzz on social media. This only intensified as it became clear that her fiancé, Jimmy, felt he made the wrong choice as the two struggled after the pods. Fans who wanted a couple to cheer on had Amy and Johnny, who were constantly having cute moments on camera. There was even a pair who broke up after one of them secretly got together with another "Love Is Blind" participant, adding a new layer of drama. In short, it felt like everything was turned up a notch, a recipe that resonated well with audiences.
2. Season 4
After the slump of Season 2 and the improvement in Season 3, Season 4 of "Love Is Blind" felt like a full return to what fans loved about the first season of the show because the drama and romance were in top form. Several love triangles popped up, giving fans plenty of sides to choose from and people to cheer for; there was even one guy who proposed to two different women in the pods. Things were a bit messy, with broken engagements, participants dating each other after breaking up with the person they left the pods with, and so much more. No matter what you like about reality dating TV, it's in this season.
Not only that, but it's been the most successful "Love Is Blind" season to date; three of its couples said "I do," and they're all still married today. That's impressive, especially considering that one of them, Zack and Bliss, didn't become engaged in the pods and only got together after the trip to Mexico. Was Zack the one who proposed to two people? Yes, but clearly everything worked out in the end. The argument could be made that any one of these three couples, in addition to Lauren and Cameron from Season 1, could be considered the best pairing to come out of the series, and that's what makes Season 4 one of the best.
1. Season 1
The first season of "Love Is Blind" is easily the best because it's the series in its ideal, purest form. While the participants know the premise, they haven't seen other people experience what they are about to go through, leaving their minds open to all possibilities. As the first group to enter the pods, their experiences are the most genuine and real. This gives the show everything audiences love about it: people willing to take a chance on love, even though there's no guarantee it'll work out in the end.
There were no preconceived notions going in on what people might actually be there for or if the show could help them blow up on social media. It's just people trying to find love, and that reason for participating results in two great couples: Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnet, both of whom are still together today. While each had their own challenges, particularly when it came to finances for Amber and Barnett, both pushed through and found lasting love.
The season is the perfect cocktail for fans of dating shows. In addition to uplifting love stories, there's just enough drama to make it an awesome reality series. Stories like Giannina and Damian's and their constant back and forth entertained audiences while also giving us even more of a reason to cheer for things to work out between the couple. Jessica and Mark were an interesting pairing from the get-go and easily the one to root against, especially as their age gap seemed to become more and more of an issue (no matter how many times Jessica said it wasn't.) All of this combined to make the first season undeniably the show's best.