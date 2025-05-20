Every Season Of Love Is Blind, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Love Is Blind" is one of Netflix's best reality dating series. It not only debuted at the perfect time but also offered a premise other dating shows like "The Bachelor" and "Love Island" didn't: what happens if you fall in love with someone without actually seeing them? It's a wholesome concept that's fun to watch on screen when done well. People go from talking through walls to becoming engaged and planning a wedding in a matter of weeks, forcing them to face obstacles from every direction and decide if they really will say "I do" at their wedding.

The series has become iconic for numerous reasons, from the gold wine glasses that serve a special purpose to an argument in a reunion special stemming from someone eating oranges. Even if you don't watch the show, chances are you've seen something about it on social media because of how far-reaching it's become. Former participants have even appeared on other Netflix shows, providing second chances at love and even more crossovers in the streamer's reality series universe.

With new seasons coming out every year, there is a clear hierarchy of which "Love Is Blind" seasons met or exceeded audience expectations and which missed the mark. From boring contestants to awkward drama, each season had something to offer, even if it was just how bad audiences thought it was. Here are all eight seasons, ranked from worst to best.