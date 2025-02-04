13 Best Reality Dating Shows

When "The Bachelor" premiered on ABC in March 2002, it was a pioneering show. There were other dating shows from decades past that explored romance between real-life contestants, like "The Dating Game" and "Love Connection," but nothing that put those contestants in a long-form, modern reality TV format. "The Dating Game" was a game show as much as a dating show, while "The Bachelor" was more like turning "The Real World" into a show that focused exclusively on romance.

Since "The Bachelor" premiered, the show has spawned many offshoots within its own franchise, but it has also inspired alternatives from other networks and especially streamers like Netflix and Max. Nowadays, reality dating shows are everywhere. Audiences crave the opportunity to see real romantic connections play out between two people on screen and to find new heroes and villains to root for and against.

Unfortunately, most dating show couples have a low rate of success post-show, and it's well-established that many contestants participate in these shows for the wrong reasons. However, that doesn't stop the viewers from tuning in. In fact, guessing who is there for the right reasons has become part of the appeal. But what are the best reality dating shows on air right now? Read on to find out.