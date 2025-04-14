Is Love Is Blind Real Or Scripted? Here's What We Know
So many of the best reality dating shows are built around the concept of attractive people falling in love with each other, but "Love is Blind" at least attempts to go a different route — even if all of the contestants are still very much conventionally attractive people. The premise is that the men and women are completely cut off from one another in different areas, and go on dates in pods where they can only hear but not see one another. They then have to decide whether or not to get engaged, sight unseen.
As with any reality show, people have wondered whether "Love is Blind" is one of the reality TV shows that are actually real, or if things are scripted instead. Plenty of reality shows have been busted for being fake over the years, and given how unlikely it might seem that people would actually agree to spend their lives together after just a few pod dates, it's not so surprising that "Love is Blind" has been put under that same microscope.
But there isn't any evidence that the events on "Love is Blind" are scripted, and the cast and creative team behind the show have confirmed that everyone is free to date who they want, propose to who they want, and ultimately, marry who they want.
Multiple contestants said they never saw a script
If anyone is in a position to reveal whether a reality show is scripted — at least in terms of people who have the least to lose from said revelation — it's the cast members. Once the dust settles on a particular season of "Love is Blind" and the people on the show are starting to come down on the other side of their peak fame level, there really isn't much to prevent them from spilling the beans about the show. Especially since doing so is the perfect way to add a little extra time to their 15 minutes.
Season 1 contestant Kelly Chase wrote a piece for Business Insider where she revealed a number of juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits on the show, as well as things she learned about herself through the experience. In that article, she writes, "Though it might sound unbelievable (trust me, it was hard to believe myself) the show wasn't scripted for the cast." She says producers did give the cast some talking points to get things moving, but beyond that, there was no other interference as to how things played out.
Backing that up, Season 4's Marshall Glaze said that the contestants are merely given suggestions for questions to ask on their dates but nothing more, and that they actually appreciated having those on hand to avoid awkward silences. Suggesting questions and talking points is hardly the same thing as having a script or being told exactly what to say, and how the contestants choose to respond is entirely up to them.
Creator Chris Coelen said they weren't even sure anyone would get engaged at all
Chris Coelen is a big name in reality television, serving as the creator of two of the best reality TV shows of all time — "Love is Blind," and the American version of "Married at First Sight." He has also weighed in on whether "Love is Blind" is scripted in various interviews over the years. Not only does he shoot down rumors that the show is scripted, but he has said that it is so not scripted that he and his team worried that nobody was going to get engaged on the show in the first place, let alone get married.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coelen explained, "As a producer I was kind of nervous like, is anybody actually gonna get engaged? Is anyone going to make it to the altar?" If the show was scripted, this would be the kind of thing you could have some control over, but despite that fear, the team was willing to roll the dice and chose authenticity over guaranteed engagements. In fact, Coelen went on to say that quite the opposite happened. "In the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow on the show." This would've been another aspect that could've been easily fixed if they didn't let people make their own choices on who to get engaged to, which the show obviously didn't do.