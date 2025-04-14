Is Love Is Blind Real Or Scripted? Here's What We Know

So many of the best reality dating shows are built around the concept of attractive people falling in love with each other, but "Love is Blind" at least attempts to go a different route — even if all of the contestants are still very much conventionally attractive people. The premise is that the men and women are completely cut off from one another in different areas, and go on dates in pods where they can only hear but not see one another. They then have to decide whether or not to get engaged, sight unseen.

As with any reality show, people have wondered whether "Love is Blind" is one of the reality TV shows that are actually real, or if things are scripted instead. Plenty of reality shows have been busted for being fake over the years, and given how unlikely it might seem that people would actually agree to spend their lives together after just a few pod dates, it's not so surprising that "Love is Blind" has been put under that same microscope.

But there isn't any evidence that the events on "Love is Blind" are scripted, and the cast and creative team behind the show have confirmed that everyone is free to date who they want, propose to who they want, and ultimately, marry who they want.