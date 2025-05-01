Love Is Blind Success Rate: How Many Couples Are Still Together?
Netflix threw its hat into the reality dating show ring in 2020 when it introduced "Love is Blind." As the title suggests, the show attempts to answer the age-old question of how important physical attraction truly is to two people falling in love, making contestants decide whether or not to get engaged before they are even allowed to see one another. They are then allowed to spend some physical time together before they officially commit to a wedding — and even then, they are under no obligation to actually go through with their nuptials.
To say the show has spawned a passionate fan base would be an understatement. In fact, it's maybe a little too passionate, given that Chelsea Blackwell from "Love is Blind" Season 6 started getting death threats after episode 10 just because people didn't like her behavior or how she treated then-fiancé Jimmy Presnell. Needless to say, there is a lot of interest in the couples on the show and what ends up happening between them in the long run. With that in mind, just how many "Love is Blind" couples have gone the distance, and what is the show's success rate in matching people up?
There have been 26 weddings, but only 14 couples said I do
"Love is Blind" is among the best reality dating shows of all time, but is it one of the most successful in terms of making love connections? As of this writing, there have been eight total seasons of "Love is Blind." Season 1 started off strong, at least in terms of engagements, with six accepted proposals. But only four actually made it to the altar, with just two actually saying "I do." Season 2 also saw six engagements, four ceremonies, and only two weddings.
The numbers dropped slightly in Season 3, with only five engagements, though all five did have ceremonies. But once again, there were ultimately only two completed weddings. Season 4 went back up to six engagements, but only four had weddings (that said, Season 4 was the first to have three lead to marriage as opposed to the typical two). The numbers for Season 5 plummeted to just three engagements and one wedding, though that wedding was at least seen through. Season 6 rebounded back to five engagements, but only two led to weddings — and only one of those weddings ended well.
That upward trend of engagement numbers continued with a new series high of seven engagements in Season 7, but that made it all the worse when only two couples made it to the altar. They both said "I do," at least. And Season 8, currently the most recent season, saw five engagements and four weddings, only one of which didn't end with rejection at the altar.
11 couples have stayed married, while three have divorced
It's one thing to agree to get married on a reality show with the cameras watching, but it's another thing altogether to actually stay married. Marriage can be difficult enough for people who met under traditional circumstances and had more time to get to know one another and fall in love. Imagine how much more challenging it is for the people who got married as the result of a reality show experiment like "Love is Blind."
As of Season 8, 14 couples went to the altar and agreed to get married. Given that the current divorce rate for first marriages in the United States is 41%, it's easy to assume that about half of those 14 couples have already called it quits. Though some of the marriages are fresher than others given when they happened, the divorce rate among married "Love is Blind" contestants so far is actually quite low, with only three ending their marriage so far.
"Love is Blind" took a major toll on Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl's mental health and they ultimately became the first divorce among the show's alumni, with Ruhl filing in August 2022. They were followed only a few months later by another Season 2 couple, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, who announced their divorce before their two year wedding anniversary. Things then went smoothly for the "Love is Blind" marriages for a few years, but the streak was broken in January 2025 when Season 7's Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser became divorced couple number three.