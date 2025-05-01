Love Is Blind Success Rate: How Many Couples Are Still Together?

"Love is Blind" is among the best reality dating shows of all time, but is it one of the most successful in terms of making love connections? As of this writing, there have been eight total seasons of "Love is Blind." Season 1 started off strong, at least in terms of engagements, with six accepted proposals. But only four actually made it to the altar, with just two actually saying "I do." Season 2 also saw six engagements, four ceremonies, and only two weddings.

The numbers dropped slightly in Season 3, with only five engagements, though all five did have ceremonies. But once again, there were ultimately only two completed weddings. Season 4 went back up to six engagements, but only four had weddings (that said, Season 4 was the first to have three lead to marriage as opposed to the typical two). The numbers for Season 5 plummeted to just three engagements and one wedding, though that wedding was at least seen through. Season 6 rebounded back to five engagements, but only two led to weddings — and only one of those weddings ended well.

That upward trend of engagement numbers continued with a new series high of seven engagements in Season 7, but that made it all the worse when only two couples made it to the altar. They both said "I do," at least. And Season 8, currently the most recent season, saw five engagements and four weddings, only one of which didn't end with rejection at the altar.