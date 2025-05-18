15 Best Movies Like Bullet Train You Need To Watch Next

In "Bullet Train," a cadre of rough-and-tumble types come together for different reasons on the titular mode of transportation. Ladybug (Brad Pitt) just wants an easy job to get himself back into the swing of things, and his handler, Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock), swears to him this is that gig — just a quick grab of a suitcase, and he's all done. But when assassins, like Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), the Wolf (Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny), the Hornet (Zazie Beetz), and the Prince (Joey King), come out of the woodwork, they make the job much harder than Ladybug expected.

The story is big on action set pieces, and those don't disappoint, giving viewers both the visceral thrills and zingy humor that are part and parcel with this type of stylized film, even if it differs from the book of the same name in key ways.

The movies listed below have at least one thing in common with "Bullet Train." Whether it's characters kicking ass in a confined space, someone taking out bad guys until they have to go up against the big boss, having director David Leitch or star Brad Pitt involved with the film, or taking a quirky approach to the material, each of these pictures has something in common with the 2022 movie. Here are the best movies like "Bullet Train" you need to watch next.