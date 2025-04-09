How Many People John Wick Killed In His Movies
"John Wick" is one of those rare movies that comes out of nowhere, takes the world by storm, and launches an expansive franchise. As of 2025, the "John Wick" timeline includes four films starring Keanu Reeves as the eponymous assassin, a limited television series called "The Continental," and 2025's "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas. There's no denying the influence of "John Wick" on popular culture, and Reeves plays the protagonist as if being a hired killer is actually his side hustle.
The "John Wick" movies include all manner of rules, are incredibly violent, and become progressively more over-the-top as the story continues. Wick is a hitman, after all, who's never lost his edge. He's aided by a select number of allies, his impenetrable and classy suit, and an arsenal of weapons that includes anything within reach because Wick doesn't need an actual weapon to kill. Brutality is the name of the game, and Wick has racked up a seriously high body count.
In his four film appearances to date, Wick has sent a whopping total of 439 bad guys to early graves. That's an incredibly high number for one man. Prolific serial killers can usually amass 20 bodies or more, but Wick makes them look like rank amateurs. Keep reading for how his kills break down in each of the four "John Wick" films, and rest assured there's more to come: "John Wick: Chapter Five" entered development in April 2025, and Wick will appear in "Ballerina," so his body count will only rise.
John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2
The 2014 film "John Wick" introduces the character as a retired hitman coping with the aftermath of his wife's death. He receives a puppy, Daisy, which she arranged before her passing. But not long after, Wick is harassed by Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen), who comes to steal his car. Tarasov also brutally murders Wick's puppy, crossing a line that demands a deadly response. Wick reenters the hitman game after years of living a quiet life, setting himself on a path to make the man responsible pay for his transgression.
In this capacity, Wick kills his way through every goon the Russians throw his way, as each attempt to reason with him fails. During his onslaught, Wick kills 77 people, including Iosef and his father, Viggo Tasarov (Michael Nyqvist). In 2017's "John Wick: Chapter 2," the titular anti-hero continues to deal with the fallout of his massacre, as Abram Tarasov (Peter Stormare) isn't happy about losing much of his operation, his brother and his nephew.
Numerous less-effective hitmen are sent after Wick, who kills them all, as well as high-ranking bosses, including Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio). He murders D'Antonio on the grounds of the Continental, breaking the rules and being named "excommunicado," eliminating the hotel's safety and support for all time. Wick ups his game in the second film, slaughtering 128 people, and his best kill comes when he takes out a man with nothing but a pencil.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4
"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" starts with John Wick on the run, having been banished for violating the High Table rules. He begins a quest to fix this, but it's no easy task, as hitmen pursue him endlessly. He uses a marker to force Sofia Al-Azwar (Halle Berry) to aid him, and manages to meet with The Elder (Saïd Taghmaoui), who agrees to forgive him if he kills Winston Scott (Ian McShane).
Wick severs his ring finger, giving his wedding ring to the Elder, and returns to New York. He refuses to kill Winston, costing the Continental its neutral status, causing a whole mess of armed goons to descend. In the end, Wick is responsible for killing 94 people, and the film concludes with Winston regaining his position as Wick is delivered to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne).
The fourth film picks up where the third ends: Wick recovers and kills The Elder, increasing the bounty on his head to $40 million and enticing an army of hitmen. This results in one of the biggest on-screen movie massacres of all time, as Wick storms through a literal army of hitmen to get to the final boss fight. Along the way, he puts down 140 people, bringing his total kill count to 439. The ending of "John Wick: Chapter 4" suggests he won't be back for another adventure, but the character's popularity has ensured his return in "Chapter 5."