How Many People John Wick Killed In His Movies

"John Wick" is one of those rare movies that comes out of nowhere, takes the world by storm, and launches an expansive franchise. As of 2025, the "John Wick" timeline includes four films starring Keanu Reeves as the eponymous assassin, a limited television series called "The Continental," and 2025's "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas. There's no denying the influence of "John Wick" on popular culture, and Reeves plays the protagonist as if being a hired killer is actually his side hustle.

The "John Wick" movies include all manner of rules, are incredibly violent, and become progressively more over-the-top as the story continues. Wick is a hitman, after all, who's never lost his edge. He's aided by a select number of allies, his impenetrable and classy suit, and an arsenal of weapons that includes anything within reach because Wick doesn't need an actual weapon to kill. Brutality is the name of the game, and Wick has racked up a seriously high body count.

In his four film appearances to date, Wick has sent a whopping total of 439 bad guys to early graves. That's an incredibly high number for one man. Prolific serial killers can usually amass 20 bodies or more, but Wick makes them look like rank amateurs. Keep reading for how his kills break down in each of the four "John Wick" films, and rest assured there's more to come: "John Wick: Chapter Five" entered development in April 2025, and Wick will appear in "Ballerina," so his body count will only rise.