How 2024's Mr. & Mrs. Smith Changes Everything We Know About The Film

Prime Video's version of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" has burst onto the scene with a fresh trailer, and it's immediately apparent that the show's trying to blaze a fresh trail for itself. While the 2024 version of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" is based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, there are already some clear differences between the two entities, from the bloodier violence to the fact that the titular couple has a unified enemy. In this iteration of the story, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are not contract killers who have married on a whim, only to discover they work for opposing espionage agencies. While the movie focuses on a marriage that is falling apart and is subsequently reinvigorated by life-or-death antics, the series starts with a couple of newlyweds trying to keep their cover story together.

The "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" TV show sees the titular duo's marriage from a different perspective. The duo is introduced as two agents on the same team, forced to pose as a married couple and matched together by their agency. Though technically wed and given a dream life to lead, this version of the Smiths barely know each other at first and may not even like each other. But then the possibility of romantic feelings comes knocking, jeopardizing their central mission. It's a twist that Donald Glover hopes will jolt old franchise fans.