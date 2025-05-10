Abeloth: Everything You Need To Know About The Star Wars Villain

The Ones of Mortis featured in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which is where most fans first encountered them. The Ones were in a three-episode arc during Season 3, playing a major part in "Overlords," "Altar of Mortis," and "Ghosts of Mortis." In the show, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano are mysteriously drawn to a planet called Mortis. There, they encounter primal Force Gods who call themselves the Father, the Daughter, and the Son. The Daughter embodies the power of the light side of the Force, the Son embodies the power of its dark side, and it is the Father's job to always maintain balance between the two. There is no Mother in their cohort.

The Mortis Gods have incredible power. They are complex beings, but it's most important to understand that they are ancient. Their exact origin has never been specified, though we know that the three of them are the central element of Abeloth's origin. There was a time, long ago, when the Mortis Gods did not live on Mortis but rather a lush planet. One day a young woman, the Servant, arrived to care for them. She acted as a mediating force between the Daughter and the Son, distracted and assisted them with tasks of creation, and saw to the everyday needs and nurturing of the whole family. The Father, Daughter, and Son all loved her, and in time she became the Mother, but they were immortal and she was not.

The Daughter and the Son wanted the Father to allow the Mother to become immortal because she was growing old, and while they argued, the Mother, who was desperate to stay happy and alive with her beloved family, snuck up to the Font of Power (the source of the Son's power) and drank. The Mother then went to swim in the Pool of Knowledge (the source of the Daughter's power), and by the time the Father found her she had reverted to a youthful appearance and been corrupted in spirit. The Son and the Daughter were later forced to imprison the Mother in a collection of black holes called The Maw, and anytime she escaped, they had to work together to re-imprison her.