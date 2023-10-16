Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episodes That Explain The Mortis Gods

"Ahsoka" Episode 8 — "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord" — ended with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) looking over statues depicting the Mortis gods, even though the one of the Daughter was destroyed. To casual "Star Wars" fans, it may have been a confusing moment that may only get answered if "Ahsoka" gets a Season 2, but if you want to know what's going on in the meantime, it's high time to check out a crucial story arc from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

Essentially, the Mortis gods are incredibly powerful Force wielders who represent both sides of the Force (light and dark) as well as the balance between the two. To know more about them, you'll have to go to the Mortis arc "Clone Wars" episodes, which consists of Season 3, Episodes 15, 16, and 17, titled "Overlords," "Alter of Mortis," and "Ghosts of Mortis," respectively. It begins when Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) arrive on a strange world that seemingly exists out of normal conceptions of time and space.

This world is strong with the Force, leading to strange happenings, like Obi-Wan reuniting with a vision of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Ahsoka being overtaken by the dark side of the Force. Most interestingly, the Father, who represents balance within the Force, is dying and wants Anakin to take his place, seeing him as the Chosen One who can restore balance. For this reason, a popular fan theory emerged following the "Ahsoka" season finale, where fans think Anakin is destined to become a Force god.