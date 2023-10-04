Star Wars Theory: Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll & Anakin Skywalker Are Becoming Force Gods

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 8 — "Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord"

Dave Filoni has repeatedly proven he's not afraid to dive deep into "Star Wars" lore, and the "Ahsoka" season finale is another example of his willingness to mine the mythology. One of the final scenes involves Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson); once he's left behind on Peridea, he's guided to mountains depicting the Mortis gods. These are powerful Force entities known as the Father, the Son, and the Daughter. The Son represents the dark side of the Force, while the Daughter represents the light. Meanwhile, the Father signifies a balance between the sides.

Some fans theorize the ending of "Ahsoka" suggests a changing of the guards with the Mortis gods. For instance, @Agent_88_ posited on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Hot take/Theory. I think Baylan will replace the father. Seeing as His actor, Ray Stevenson (may he rest in peace) passed away before the heir to the empire film. I think he will replace the father, therefore we never have to see him again. As much as I hate saying that." X user @kakalatm had a slightly different idea: "I wasn't convinced of the new mortis gods theory a few weeks ago but it makes so much more sense now. Anakin looked at ahsoka like he was a proud Father. Ahsoka already has the Daughter's spirit in her. A dark side entity was calling to Baylan."

The theory suggests new Mortis gods will come into play, with Anakin (Hayden Christensen) becoming the Father, Baylan becoming the Son, and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) becoming the Daughter. Is a new era for the Force at hand?