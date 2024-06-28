Star Wars: How Powerful Was Luke Skywalker At His Peak?

If "Star Wars" has a single main character, it's Luke Skywalker. The prequels are all about Anakin, it's his story that connects George Lucas' six films, and Rey is ultimately the one who defeats Darth Sidious for good in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. But neither of them really usurp Luke in the protagonist role. He's the farm boy, the Arthurian hero, and the emotional core of the original trilogy. And, at his peak, he's also one of the most powerful "Star Wars" characters.

The first three "Star Wars" films don't show Luke at full strength. He's still in training throughout the trilogy, and that training is inconsistent at best. Yes, Obi-Wan and Yoda give him some key bits of wisdom in lightsaber technique and the nature of the Force, but Luke is left to his own devices to figure a lot of things out on his own. While he defeats his father at the end of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," his greatest triumph is having the will to throw down his weapon and resist the emperor's temptations.

In the old "Star Wars" Expanded Universe, now known as the Legends timeline, Luke became a living legend. Through dozens of novels and comics, he battled Sith, Imperial remnants, and vicious alien invaders, marking himself as arguably the most powerful Force user alive. The modern canon doesn't have quite as many mythical tales of Luke's strength, but the feats he accomplishes there are possibly even more impressive.