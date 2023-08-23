The Untold Truth Of The Late Ray Stevenson

On May 21, 2023, Ray Stevenson died at the age of 58. The tragic event rocked the entertainment industry, with many co-stars and friends posting heartfelt tributes to the Northern Irish actor. On Instagram, "Ahsoka" star Rosario Dawson shared several photos of her and Stevenson on set with the caption: "A giant of a man ... [Ray Stevenson], stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news. Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words ... just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart."

After appearing in Antoine Fuqua's "King Arthur" in 2004, Stevenson became a mainstay of the film and TV business for almost two decades. He starred in major films such as "Punisher: War Zone," "The Three Musketeers," and "Thor," as well as popular series like "Dexter," "Rome," and "Black Sails." Yet the actor's road to stardom was anything but ordinary or linear in shape, as he arrived in the acting world rather late in comparison to many of his peers. That being said, he possessed an enthusiasm and appreciation for what he achieved, always being quick to share the plaudits with all those who had been a part of his acting journey.

In celebration of the actor's career and life, let's take a look back at the late Ray Stevenson.