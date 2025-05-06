Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Every Major Reveal & Hidden Detail

While Season 1 of "Squid Game" could have theoretically stood on its own as a complete story, it was abundantly clear from the ending of "Squid Game" Season 2 that there was more in store. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) leads a revolt against those operating the deadly games that has already claimed hundreds of lives. What Gi-hun doesn't realize initially is that Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), has been playing alongside him the entire time and is ready to squash his rebellion before it can get any further. Many people die, and Gi-hun must watch his friend, Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), perish in front of him.

It's a massive cliffhanger to end a season on, but fortunately, fans only needed to wait half a year to see how it all plays out. Season 3 of "Squid Game," which also happens to be the final season, premieres on June 27, and the first trailer has now arrived. There's a great deal of hidden symbolism, which has always been par or the course with "Squid Game." While we can't say with a ton of certainty what games or other plot points will arise, we can definitely theorize, which is a large part of the fun of being a "Squid Game" fan all these years.

We're in the endgame now. Here are some details you might have missed in the "Squid Game" Season 3 trailer.