Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Every Major Reveal & Hidden Detail
While Season 1 of "Squid Game" could have theoretically stood on its own as a complete story, it was abundantly clear from the ending of "Squid Game" Season 2 that there was more in store. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) leads a revolt against those operating the deadly games that has already claimed hundreds of lives. What Gi-hun doesn't realize initially is that Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), has been playing alongside him the entire time and is ready to squash his rebellion before it can get any further. Many people die, and Gi-hun must watch his friend, Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), perish in front of him.
It's a massive cliffhanger to end a season on, but fortunately, fans only needed to wait half a year to see how it all plays out. Season 3 of "Squid Game," which also happens to be the final season, premieres on June 27, and the first trailer has now arrived. There's a great deal of hidden symbolism, which has always been par or the course with "Squid Game." While we can't say with a ton of certainty what games or other plot points will arise, we can definitely theorize, which is a large part of the fun of being a "Squid Game" fan all these years.
We're in the endgame now. Here are some details you might have missed in the "Squid Game" Season 3 trailer.
Player 246 is possibly alive
The open-ended nature of "Squid Game" Season 2's finale allowed many fan theories to emerge about what would happen on Season 3. One of the most popular is that Player 246 — Park Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-wook) — didn't actually die during Gi-hun's rebellion. While he's shot, it's unclear precisely where he's been wounded. The assumption is that Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young) is the guard in question who spares Gyeong-seok's life because she knows his backstory — that he's trying to win enough money to pay for his daughter's blood cancer treatments. The "Squid Game" Season 3 trailer seemingly confirms this theory is true.
There's a very quick shot of a person covered in blood who's getting scanned behind the ear. It's hard to make out the man's face, and we have no idea who's holding the scanner. But it would make a great deal of sense for this to be Gyeong-seok and No-eul. It's highly possible she shot him in a non-fatal area and was able to bring him to a more secure location, in order to try and get him off the island so he can reunite with his daughter.
We know from Season 2, Episode 1 that the games track players: Gi-hun removes a tracker from behind his ear, which shows that the game makers like to keep tabs on participants. No-eul may help Gyeong-seok remove the one in his body so that everyone else assumes he's dead and he can get out of there.
Why does the Front Man have his mask on?
The Front Man betrays Gi-hun during his revolt, even killing one of the other members of the squad. He then comes face-to-face (or at least mask-to-face) with Gi-hun later, killing Sang-woo in front of him. It's clear that the Front Man has symbolically killed Oh Young-il (the name he went by in the games) and is back to being the Front Man full-time, as we see him in the Season 3 trailer once again in the control room, wearing his mask.
But why should he even wear the mask at this point? The soldiers should know his identity, as they should have been privy to his involvement and would have spared him at any moment. But his identity is still a secret from Gi-hun and the other players, who already led one rebellion, so perhaps he just wants to stay safe. The trailer also contains a shot of the VIPs finally making an appearance, and the Front Man may still want to keep his face hidden from them for security purposes.
The final (and most probable) possibility is that the Front Man is simply a showman who knows that the mask looks super cool and sinister. If you're going to go through all the trouble to have that made, you might as well wear it.
The two dolls from the Season 2 finale are MIA in the trailer
After Gi-hun witnesses the death of his friend in the Season 2 finale, viewers are treated to an extra scene that hints at what's to come in the final season. The "Squid Game" Season 2 post-credits scene reveals competitors entering an arena that contains the same doll from Red Light, Green Light. However, this time she has a friend, a boy doll named Cheol-su. The two dolls face each other, suggesting that this is one of the final games the players will have to go through.
One might have assumed the trailer would follow up this massive reveal with some kind of larger clue about what game the dolls will be involved in, but it doesn't. The trailer does show the remaining players engaging in another type of game taking place in a maze. It could be tag, hide-and-seek, or something else entirely, but they're definitely playing in a different location than the one in the post-credits scene.
Considering that the trailer is only about a minute long, there's only so much time to build anticipation for "Squid Game" Season 3. Unless Netflix decides to drop another trailer prior to the Season 3 premiere that features more of the dolls, we'll probably have to wait until June 27 to see what they're all about.
Did they foreshadow the shaman lady's message to Gi-hun?
One of the most important lines in "Squid Game" Season 2 is spoken by San-nyeo, aka Player 044 (Chae Cook-hee), otherwise known as the shaman lady. During Mingle, Gi-hun finds himself in one of the rooms with San-nyeo and the pregnant Jun-hee. San-nyeo looks at Jun-hee's belly and then turns to Gi-hun to say, "There's a reason you've lived longer than you were destined to. There's a reason you were brought here."
This line takes on greater meaning considering the final shot of the Season 3 trailer. We see a haunting look of Gi-hun followed by a crying Jun-hee. The screen goes black, and we hear a baby crying. This suggests that Jun-hee will give birth at some point during Season 3, but what will become of the baby? Does the newborn child become just another player within the games?
It's possible San-nyeo's message to Gi-hun hints at the fact that the real reason he joined the games again was to save this child's life. If push comes to shove, Gi-hun may need to sacrifice himself so that the child can get off the island and receive the prize money.
Female VIPs are here for Squid Game Season 3
The VIPs, rich individuals who wear gold animal masks, show up about halfway through the games in "Squid Game" Season 1 to watch them on the island. While they're absent during the second season, the Season 3 trailer reveals that they're back in all of their vainglory, with some surprising additions this time around.
In Season 1, there were noticeably only male VIPs, but the Season 3 trailer indicates some girlbosses are getting in on the fun of watching people die in horrific ways. One shot features several VIPs sitting around a table getting food served to them, and there appears to be at least two women visible. Another shot includes several VIPs standing and observing something, with a woman wearing red amongst them.
Keeping others down in order to further one's own capital knows no gender. Redditor u/Routine-Crew8651 commented on the inclusion: "Scrolling TikTok and seeing news of women being denied basic human rights, food, and access to healthcare followed by a rich billionaire heiress flexing her $2M jewelry haul is really giving Squid Game vibes in a lot of ways." Women can do everything men can do, and that apparently includes being capitalistic monsters who derive sick pleasure from the suffering of others.
Religious themes permeate the Season 3 trailer
It wouldn't be a "Squid Game" trailer without rampant symbolism, and it kicks off with Gi-hun being presented almost as a Christ-like figure. He's returned in a coffin to the surviving players, only to open his eyes once more. This is like Jesus Christ dying and then being resurrected, and it's oddly appropriate that it should happen to Gi-hun: In Season 1, he tells the Salesman (Gong Yoo), "I don't believe in Jesus." Now he becomes the potential savior for everyone still competing in the games.
It's not the only Christ symbolism related to Gi-hun, as the trailer also contains a shot of him up against a brightly-lit silhouette of a knife. With the blade sticking up and the handles jutting out on either side, it certainly looks like a cross with Gi-hun in the center. And if Gi-hun is symbolically Christ, it makes sense the Front Man, who has pretended to be his friend, would be the Judas who metaphorically stabs him in the back (going back to the knife imagery).
That leaves a shot of Kang Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul) looking cautiously at the coffin brought into the room. He only survives the rebellion because he went back to the main room for ammo and stayed there out of cowardice, and is probably now living with survivor's guilt. If Gi-hun is Christ, Dae-ho is probably Doubting Thomas, who refused to believe in Christ's resurrection until he could feel Jesus' crucifixion wounds. Going into Season 3, Dae-ho may doubt where he stands with Gi-hun and whether he will be welcome into any alliances following his inaction.
Gi-hun cannot participate in the vote
If you pay close attention to the trailer for "Squid Game" Season 3, you will see in one shot that the players are still divided into two factions (Xs and Os) and that the Os outnumber the Xs by far. If you recall from Season 2, the players are permitted in between each game to vote whether to continue the games or end the games and walk away with the prize money that has been accumulated so far.
There is a brief moment at the end of Season 2 in which the Xs hold a slight majority. However, since only the Xs participate in the rebellion, and many of them are killed, that means the Os now have the advantage. No doubt all of these players will vote to continue the games, and the Xs will be unable to stop them.
To make matters worse, it appears Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will not be allowed to participate in the voting at all. One shot from the trailer shows him handcuffed to one of the beds in the dorm room, while in the background other players stand in line, presumably waiting for their turn to vote. For Gi-hun, this must be absolute torture, knowing that he will be powerless to change the outcome of the vote. For much of the games, his goal has been to keep as many people alive as possible, so this twist may leave Gi-hun completely broken.
The ball machines will be completely random
One moment from the trailer shows players at what appears to be a giant gumball machine, twisting the knob to receive either a red or blue ball. Later, players are shown wearing colored vests that seem to match the color of the ball they picked.
While Western audiences will likely associate this with gumball machines, it is more likely a gashapon machine. This machine, which originated in Japan, functions basically like a gumball machine, except the balls inside contain collectible toys or figurines, and players might spend far more time and money at these machines trying to find a particular rare toy. In fact, there is some controversy surrounding gashapon machines (and their digital equivalent, gacha games), with some claiming that they are a form of gambling. It's fitting, then, that the fate of our hero — who has struggled with a gambling problem — now rests with a gashapon machine.
It's terrifying to think that the gashapon machines are meant to be part of the games, because the results would be completely random. Perhaps the machines are actually used to randomly assign characters to two teams (red and blue) for the next challenge, much like how the players chose a number before the glass stepping-stones game. For most of the games, the players at least had some kind of choice, whether choosing their teammates or choosing to vote X or O. This time, it appears the game's creators are depriving the players of any choice.
The mother and son will be playing on opposite teams
What makes the gashapon machines even more disturbing is that, thanks to the trailer, we already have some idea of how the teams will be divided — and it won't be pretty. For one, Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun) and his mother, Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), will almost certainly be playing on opposite teams. The trailer shows the look of grim resignation on their faces when they realize that they are holding two different-colored balls. This is a particularly tragic twist, because it could mean that only one of them will walk away alive.
If you pay attention to the balls the characters pick and the colored vests they are wearing, you can guess who will be on which team. The Red Team will probably include Geum-ja, Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), Min-su (Lee Da-wit), and Gi-hun. The Blue Team will likely include Yong-sik and Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), along with Seon-nyeo (Chae Gook-hee) and her followers.
Perhaps this game will be the equivalent of the marbles game from Season 1, pitting friends against each other and cutting the number of players in half. If we had to guess which team would win, our money is on the Red Team. That team contains the show's protagonist, along with several key characters, so surely they won't kill off Gi-hun yet (unless this takes place in the final episode — then all bets are off).
One game will likely trap the players in a maze
One thing fans want to see in "Squid Game" Season 3 is more games, and the new trailer promises exactly that, giving us a glimpse of Gi-hun in a red vest walking through what appears to be a maze. The maze game is likely a continuation of the game with the colored balls, since the players are wearing these colored vests in the room with the gashapon machine and later in the maze.
We can also see that, after the players have been assigned their vests, they are bestowed with mysterious red and blue boxes, presumably to be used in the game. There's no telling what those boxes contain, but some viewers have speculated that the masked guards may be giving each player either a key or a knife. Fans came up with this theory after observing that the room with the gashapon machine contains two doorways, one shaped like a keyhole and one shaped like a dagger. These symbols could mean anything, but it's possible they are a clue to the objective of each team. Perhaps one team's job is to protect the keys, while the other team's job is to use the knives to steal the keys from them.
Another clip from the trailer shows a player drawing what appears to be an arrow on the wall in blood. If this moment is indeed from the maze sequence, then perhaps we are seeing a dying character trying to leave a message behind for their teammates. The answers will be revealed when "Squid Game" Season 3 premieres on June 27 on Netflix.