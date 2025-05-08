Dumb Things We All Ignore In Fantasy Movies

In many fantasy films, the heroes must depose an evil king or queen who is unjustly ruling. The thing is, the people usually just put another monarch in their place, whether that's the "rightful" ruler or someone they deem to be more worthy for other reasons. A recent example of this is Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake, in which Snow White is cast as a "good" monarch leading a revolution against a "bad" monarch. This trope is perhaps most egregiously seen in "The Lord of the Rings," Peter Jackson's trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

By the end of Jackson's trilogy, Aragorn, son of Arathorn, has replaced Denethor, the late Steward of Gondor, on the throne. This is celebrated by the masses, though the idea that Aragorn is simply accepted as a "good" king has been questioned by some, including "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin. "Ruling is hard," Martin told Rolling Stone. "Tolkien can say that Aragorn became king and reigned for a hundred years, and he was wise and good. But Tolkien doesn't ask the question: What was Aragorn's tax policy? Did he maintain a standing army? What did he do in times of flood and famine?"

There is a lot more to leading a state than being pure of heart and handy with a blade, something fantasy films too often overlook. It can help, sure, but being a nice person is far from the only thing necessary when it comes to ruling. Denethor had his flaws, but let's not forget that he was the 26th Steward of Gondor — the kingdom had survived and thrived for many generations before Aragorn decided to reclaim his birthright, and it likely would have been just fine had it not been for Sauron's return.