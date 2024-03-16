The Millie Bobby Brown Action Movie Dominating Netflix Right Now

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is once again raking in the numbers for Netflix. "Damsel," a fantasy film that follows Brown's character Elodie, a young noble whose fate is secretly tied to a tragic ritual, is currently sitting at the top of Netflix's Global Top Ten, beating out projects like Stephen Amell's "Code 8 Part II" and Adam Sandler's "Spaceman." According to the streaming platform, "Damsel," which debuted on March 8, racked up over 60 million viewing hours just a couple of days after its release.

For its main star, the film represented an important opportunity to take on a role that centered more around the theme of womanhood, which, according to Brown, was a step away from her usual characters. "When I was offered this film, for me, it was all about [how] I really am able to step into my womanhood. I didn't have access to more badass female-like woman roles. I felt like I'd always played the girl in everything," she explained during an interview with Netflix.

"Damsel," which boasts a mighty cast, with the likes of Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, and Angela Bassett joining Brown in this fantasy tale, has obviously succeeded in luring in viewers, but how did the film fare with critics?