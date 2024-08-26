Lord Of The Rings' Eagles Didn't Take Frodo To Mordor For A Reason You Might Hate

There are plenty of "Lord of the Rings" theories that, if true, would change the story dramatically. One of the most enduring Middle-earth plot holes is the question of why the Eagles didn't just ferry the One Ring to Mount Doom as soon as possible. Fans endlessly bring up the idea as a cop-out solution that would have ended the story in a fraction of the time.

Well, Tolkien had a response to this oft-repeated critique, and it's one for the ages. In an old recording shared on Reddit, the author can be heard saying that he has a letter from a fan of "The Lord of the Rings" who asks why they didn't just fly the Eagles into Mordor. "I told him," Tolkien explains, "I get this same question — people run into me at the pub and ask, 'Why didn't they just fly the Eagles to Mordor? It would have made the quest a whole lot easier.' And I told him the same thing that I'm telling you right now. You know. Shut up!"

The author is known for coming up with elaborate reasons to explain why his stories play out the way they do, but the presence and inactivity of the Eagles are a clear sticking point that is difficult to truly resolve. Nonetheless, he did offer another, more eloquent response to the Eagle question in a letter written in 1958, where he provided some harsh feedback on a bungled movie adaptation that threatened to abuse the utility of the airborne armada. In response, Tolkien warned, "The Eagles are a dangerous 'machine'. I have used them sparingly, and that is the absolute limit of their credibility or usefulness." Translation: Don't overuse these guys, or you'll deflate the story.