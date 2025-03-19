Snow White Review: Rachel Zegler's Disney Remake Is Half Of A Good Movie

"Snow White" is a challenging movie to make today. It's far from a slamdunk and has too many dings against it, especially when it comes to the dwarfs. On the other hand, 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was Disney's first animated feature and therefore ripe for a remake — perhaps more than other, more recent titles. After all, almost 90 years have passed, and little girls everywhere (and, let's be honest, their sisters and mothers) would like a "Snow White" for our times. In some ways, this movie delivers on that promise.

In this version of the Brothers Grimm story, helmed by "The Amazing Spider-Man" director Marc Webb, Snow White (Rachel Zegler) is far more independently minded than her 1937 counterpart. But her love story is still given equal weight with her quest to take back her kingdom, and the guy she falls for is a big dud. Not only that, but the dwarfs are a CGI mistake, and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen seems to be having more fun than anyone else. In the end, it seems half of this movie works and the other half needs some serious rethinking.

The tale, of course, is familiar. When Snow White's mother dies, her father falls for the Evil Queen, who lets her true colors shine when he rides off to battle. Years pass and the Evil Queen makes Snow White a servant, until her magic mirror finally tells her that she's not the fairest of all — Snow White is. She orders her Huntsman (Ansu Kabia) to take Snow White into the woods, kill her, and put her heart in a box, but when the moment comes, he can't do it. So Snow White escapes and finds shelter in the house of the seven dwarfs.

There are a lot of homages to the original movie in this part of the film, from the dwarfs finding Snow White asleep in their beds to a revised "Whistle While You Work." But ultimately, following several adventures — some with the dwarves, some with resistance leader and love interest Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), and some with both — she is confronted by the Evil Queen disguised as an old crone, and you can guess most of the rest. There is a lengthy sequence at the end that completes the story, but in this version, true love's kiss isn't the only goal.