What The Thunderbolts* Stunt Doubles Look Like In Real Life

It's no secret that the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like most big action blockbusters of the last 20 years or so, rely heavily on digital effects. Seeing what Marvel movies look like before special effects are added reveals that even the characters themselves are often built partially — if not entirely — inside computers. But that shouldn't suggest that there isn't still a lot of stunt work done in the MCU, or that there aren't an army of very talented people willing to take punches and throw themselves off buildings to really sell all those epic set pieces.

"Thunderbolts*" introduces yet another team into the MCU, featuring a mix of characters who had previously debuted in other films and shows as well as brand new additions to the universe. If you haven't seen it yet, don't worry — we aren't here to spoil anything, or even go particularly deep on plot details. The purpose of this feature is to highlight the stunt doubles whose job it was to make David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, and the rest of the cast of "Thunderbolts*" look good by taking the majority of the hits, falls, and other dangerous maneuvers that occur over the course of the movie, which helps the MCU's shaky Phase 5 go out with a satisfying bang.