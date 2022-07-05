David Harbour Made One Important Phone Call After Hellboy Flopped

Comic book adaptations might be a genre that has been dominating both the big and small screen for decades now, but for every exceptional release, there's been the occasional stinker that both the fans and the film stars involved don't look back on too fondly. For "Stranger Things" star — and hero of Hawkins – David Harbour, that not-so-nostalgic film was the time that he took the big red bull by the horns in the 2019 adaptation of "Hellboy."

Taking the stone-fisted hero of the BPRD in a different direction to the one Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman sent the character in the 2004 and 2008 films, the Mike Mignola-helmed take met a woeful reception upon release. Making a measly $55 million following a budget of $50 million (via Box Office Mojo), "Hellboy" was stamped with a monstrous critic rating of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Rolling Stone claiming it to be one of those franchises that "are better off dead."

This was an outcome that the film's lead didn't anticipate but had to roll with regardless. To bounce back, he sought advice from one name that has a well-known association with bad comic book movies — a talented actor who, in the past, had claimed two failed appearances as comic book icons like a badge of honor, while returning to one and transforming it into a box office success.