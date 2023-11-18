Scarlett Johansson Admits Black Widow's MCU Return Would Take A 'Marvel Miracle'

Even though Scarlett Johanssen was featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe prequel movie "Black Widow" in 2021, fans are quite well aware that in the MCU timeline, her character, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, died in the 2019 blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame."

Of course, there are many more storylines that could be explored now that the door has been flung wide open to Marvel's Multiverse, where any number of characters could exist within alternate timelines whether they are alive or dead on Earth-616. And since word surfaced that Disney wants to resurrect two major Marvel heroes for a new Avengers movie — Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Johansson's Black Widow — members of the press are already asking the latter about the prospects of making a Marvel comeback.

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show about her skincare line The Outset as well as her forthcoming movie "Tower of Terror," co-host Al Roker asked Johansson if there was any truth to rumors that she could suit up as Black Widow again. "I think it might be ... I think it was the end, right?" she answered, referencing Black Widow's fate in the MCU. "I don't know how you come back from that."

Johansson then confirmed for "Today" that Black Widow died in "Avengers: Endgame." "She did, she did. She passed," the actor said.

Roker then pressed for a bit more information about Black Widow being revived for more, to which Johansson replied, "It would be a miracle. It would be [a] real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel. But, you know, who knows? Eh ... I'm not sure."