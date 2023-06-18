Bill Pullman's Non-Nepo Baby: How Privilege Makes Lewis Pullman Work Even Harder

Hollywood's nepo babies controversy became a hot topic in the entertainment media since the end of 2022, when New York Magazine published a high-profile article about the advantages kids of stars have when it comes to finding work in showbiz. As such, several celebrities decried the debate over the role nepotism plays in Hollywood, from Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh's daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, to Tom Hanks, the father of actor Colin Hanks.

Also caught up in the debate is veteran actor Bill Pullman's son, Lewis Pullman, who plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd in "Top Gun: Maverick." Lewis Pullman told Yahoo! Entertainment that while the success of his father — who has starred in such box office hits as "Casper" and "Independence Day," as well as the hit TV series "The Sinner" — comes with advantages, it also comes with an added challenge.

"He was always quietly supportive," Lewis Pullman told Yahoo! about his father's reaction to his career choice of acting. "He wasn't really pushing me in either direction, but we've obviously talked about the double-edged sword of nepotism." As such, Pullman added in an interview with the publication, "Not a day goes by where I don't acknowledge and am aware what kind of privilege I have walking into this thing, you know? There's a weight to it, but it also makes me feel like I have to work harder to earn the sense that people are taking me seriously."