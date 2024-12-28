15 Best SNL Skits Of All Time, Ranked

"Saturday Night Live" is celebrating a huge anniversary this year. As the 50th season of the iconic NBC sketch series airs, both fans and former cast members alike are preparing for an anniversary special set for February 16, 2025. It will be an exciting event, gathering the best cast members in the history of "SNL" to celebrate the show and its best sketches, of which there are simply far too many to name.

Since its origin in October 1975, as recently documented by the film "Saturday Night," "SNL" has been a staple of American culture for nearly the entirety of its historic run. While there are too many classic sketches and characters to mention on this list, from the Coneheads playing "Family Feud," to Debbie Downer in Disneyland, or any installment of "What's Up With That?," there's just no denying that these 15 sketches from "SNL" history are the funniest, smartest, and most iconic for the incredible performers involved.