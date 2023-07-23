James Bond: Every Actor In Order And How The Character Has Evolved Over Time

The James Bond film series isn't the only one that has ever had its lead character played by multiple people, but it is definitely one of the originators of that practice. That said, most other decades-long franchises deal with the passage of time by either having the same actor play a much older version of the character, or having a new, completely different character — typically some form of protégé of the original — take over as lead to facilitate a new actor. But the 007 franchise has dealt with its longevity by simply having a new actor play Bond every few years.

Up to this point, six different actors have portrayed James Bond across the 25 official movies produced by Eon Productions. Each one has brought their own unique take on the character to make it their own, while also honoring the way Bond was written in Ian Fleming's books. In terms of everyone who came after Sean Connery, they've also had to figure out how to not completely reinvent the character so as to maintain consistency, yet not come off as though they are simply trying to copy Connery. Some only got one or two chances to play the legendary secret agent, while others straddled multiple decades during their 007 run. But each one left their mark on the movies and the character himself, helping to guide the franchise into its next era and set things up for their inevitable replacement.