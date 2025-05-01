The Cast Of Yellowstone Can't Seem To Stay Out Of Trouble

The behind-the-scenes battle between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan that led to Costner's premature "Yellowstone" exit was reportedly sparked by a fight over how many filming dates the actor would need to work during the creation of Season 5 Part 2. Costner wanted to start working on his film "Horizon: An American Saga" and couldn't come to an agreement over a schedule, so he backed out of filming and announced his leave via an Instagram post. He later claimed that filming for the show was inconsistent. "We very rarely started when we said we would and we didn't finish when we said we would," he told GQ Magazine.

Reports later circulated that Costner behaved in a demanding fashion, apparently rankling Sheridan by requesting creative control over his character. It was also said that he was only willing to shoot for a single week, claims that Costner's reps denied. Sheridan proceeded to write John off via an assassination in the bathroom of the governor's mansion. Though his kids act to honor their dad's legacy throughout the season, his name was posthumously tarnished when Beth revealed that John's last paramour, Summer (Piper Perabo), was not legally bound to serve out her sentence on the ranch as he had told her.

Costner later admitted that he didn't watch his character's ignominious demise. In the end, it was a divide that benefitted no one. Fans were upset that John's story came to an awkward end and that it cast a shadow over his past actions and the season itself. Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the whole situation is that the first part of "Horizon" became an enormous box office bomb, which has left the planned sequels in question.