Tulsa King: The Disturbing Sylvester Stallone Allegations, Explained

Certain behind-the-scenes facts about Taylor Sheridan's hit crime drama "Tulsa King" have led to controversy just months before it's set to make its broadcast debut on CBS. Deadline reports that Rose Locke Casting of Atlanta has chosen to part ways with the Paramount+ series due to complaints made in a private Facebook group for background actors from the region that star Sylvester Stallone, adding to the little-known facts about him, made disparaging remarks about the age and appearance of several of the extras used in a bar scene, requesting they be replaced by younger, more stereotypically attractive individuals.

"We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King. We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever [sic] takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support," the casting company said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on April 7.

Meanwhile, Season 2 director and executive producer Craig Zisk has vigorously denied the accusations to TMZ, instead claiming that casting supervisor Rose Locke had hired older actors when the production was looking for ones between the ages of 25 and 35 and then refused to provide him with headshots to assess whether they fit the look the production was going for, telling him, "I don't work that way." This led to a minor conflict between them, and Locke allegedly quit an hour later. Zisk did, however, praise the extras in question for their professionalism, one of whom has spoken out about his experience.