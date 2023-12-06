Taylor Sheridan Sues Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser's Coffee Brand

Taylor Sheridan is headed to court, but this time, the conflict doesn't involve drama related to "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner. Per documents filed on November 21 in the Northern District of Texas federal court, Bosque Ranch Headquarters LLC — a subsidiary owned by Sheridan formed in 2023 to co-distribute Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee with Community Coffee and Keurig — is suing Code of the West Coffee LLC, a company created to distribute Free Rein Coffee, a brand created by "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser. In the briefs, Bosque Ranch Headquarters accuses Code of the West Coffee LLC of false advertisement and unfair competition.

They note that the "FR"-shaped markings on Free Rein Coffee bags closely resemble their "BR" branding mark, which has appeared on Bosque Ranch property since 2004. They claim that Free Rein Coffee's use of these markings is intentional and may confuse consumers who believe it is a Sheridan-sponsored, "Yellowstone"-official coffee brand. Bosque Ranch is an active ranch and bull riding training faculty and is the shooting location for "Yellowstone" and its spin-off series. The Bosque Ranch name was federally trademarked for commercial usage in 2019.

Neither Sheridan nor Hauser has publicly commented on the lawsuit, and the matter has been referred to the Patent and Trademark Office of the Northern District of Texas. But while Sheridan waits out the results, he might face a legal challenge from another collaborator.