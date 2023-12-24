How Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Feels About Kevin Costner Amid BTS Drama
Few television shows can compete with the behind-the-scenes drama that has been following "Yellowstone" for the last six months. As the show's top-billed star, Kevin Costner, has been increasingly at odds with creator Taylor Sheridan and the Paramount Network, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the hit series to see whether Costner will be back at all for Season 5, Part 2.
Sheridan spoke about the rift with The Hollywood Reporter and he was overall pretty fair to Costner concerning how he discussed the events leading up to the disagreement. "My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn't altered," he said. "His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful... And I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone."
However, the "Yellowstone" creator also noted that having legal representatives and the public spotlight in the mix can muddy the waters to some extent. "But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other, start saying things that aren't true, and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting," Sheridan said.
Kevin Costner wants to step away and return to directing
While fans might find this answer a bit amusing, especially since Taylor Sheridan seems to share John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) own disdain and distrust for lawyers, it does show that the "Yellowstone" creator is trying not to let these business matters get in the way of his principles or his admiration for Costner.
"My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct," Sheridan explained. "He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with 'Yellowstone.' I said, 'We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],' which we did."
The "Yellowstone" showrunner also said that he thought Costner was painted as the villain somewhat, and he disagreed with the treatment. "He took a lot of this on the chin, and I don't know that anyone deserves it," Sheridan went on. "His movie seems to be a great priority to him, and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it's a good one."
As for how this all affects "Yellowstone" and John's inevitable exit from the series, Sheridan did acknowledge that it could end up coloring the final result in Season 5, Part 2. "I'm disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn't alter it, but it truncates it," he concluded.