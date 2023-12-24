How Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Feels About Kevin Costner Amid BTS Drama

Few television shows can compete with the behind-the-scenes drama that has been following "Yellowstone" for the last six months. As the show's top-billed star, Kevin Costner, has been increasingly at odds with creator Taylor Sheridan and the Paramount Network, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the hit series to see whether Costner will be back at all for Season 5, Part 2.

Sheridan spoke about the rift with The Hollywood Reporter and he was overall pretty fair to Costner concerning how he discussed the events leading up to the disagreement. "My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn't altered," he said. "His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful... And I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone."

However, the "Yellowstone" creator also noted that having legal representatives and the public spotlight in the mix can muddy the waters to some extent. "But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other, start saying things that aren't true, and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting," Sheridan said.