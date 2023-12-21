Yellowstone's Wendy Moniz Defends Kevin Costner's On-Set Behavior Amid BTS Chaos

"Yellowstone" Season 5 has seemingly been in a constant state of turmoil. Behind-the-scenes drama has led to reports that Kevin Costner, who plays series lead and family patriarch John Dutton, will not return for the second part of Season 5. The ending of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1 doesn't close out John's arc entirely, so it would be strange if he's completely absent from the final episodes. And while much has been reported on about Costner's reported behavior surrounding the show, one person in his corner is Wendy Moniz, who plays former governor turned senator of Montana Lynelle Perry on the show.

Moniz has shared many scenes with Costner as both a political and romantic ally. When speaking with US Weekly, the actor was nothing but complimentary toward him, "We definitely had a natural ease with each other out of the gate and it came across on screen it seems. I think sometimes people have chemistry naturally and sometimes they don't, and they have to fake it and it still works. It's that intangible thing."

Moniz has really become a major supporting player in the world of "Yellowstone," being a member of the cast since Season 1 and appearing in six out of the eight episodes of Season 5 that have aired so far. And sharing scenes with Costner didn't bother her at all, "Working with [Costner] has just been really easy and a pleasure and we find humor in our scenes together and playfulness and I think that helps with the dynamic too."