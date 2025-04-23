What A Minecraft Movie Looks Like Without Special Effects

Along with most of the moviegoing world, there were plenty of reasons why we were worried about the "Minecraft" movie after that awkward first reveal in September 2024. But things turned around as we learned more about the film and additional trailers were released, previews that better showcased what the movie was going to be — not to mention special effects that were actually finished. Now, "A Minecraft Movie" is breaking records, and audiences are so excited about it that they're literally cheering and celebrating in theaters. Needless to say, everyone who predicted that it would fail couldn't have been more wrong.

Speaking of those special effects, they are rather impressive and do an excellent job of bringing the world of the "Minecraft" video games to life. It was fortunate that what was shown in that original trailer was clearly a movie that didn't yet have all of its digital post-production work finalized. But as fun as it is to allow ourselves to get lost in the world that a movie has created, it can also be neat to see what that same film looked like while it was still in development, before all those fancy effects were added. When the actors were making "A Minecraft Movie," they only saw about half of what was present in the finished film, and a number of behind-the-scenes clips and "making of" featurettes give us a peek at what it was actually like on the set.